Spiking Market Cap Tops $895,091.57 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Spiking has a market capitalization of $895,091.57 and $61.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Over the last week, Spiking has traded up 68.9% against the US dollar.



Spiking Profile

SPIKE is a token. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

