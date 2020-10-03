Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €50.33 ($59.22).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of STM traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €51.80 ($60.94). The stock had a trading volume of 44,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €42.98. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 12-month high of €64.55 ($75.94).

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

