Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

SYBT traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,032. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $44.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $46.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.37%.

In related news, CEO James A. Hillebrand sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,635 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $201,243.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 32,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,158.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,115 shares of company stock worth $745,729. 6.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYBT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 74.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

