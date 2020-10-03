Streamr Hits Market Cap of $27.55 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Streamr token can currently be bought for $0.0403 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $27.55 million and approximately $354,114.00 worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Streamr alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $561.14 or 0.05314637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,943,835 tokens. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

Streamr Token Trading

Streamr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streamr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streamr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.