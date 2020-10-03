Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

Suburban Propane Partners LP (NYSE:SPH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,700 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,496 shares in the company, valued at $392,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPH. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 179,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the period. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPH stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.23. 298,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,853. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $24.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.32. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $206.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Suburban Propane Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

