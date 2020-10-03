Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Short Interest Up 18.8% in September

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. B.Riley Securit reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday.

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,255. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 106.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

