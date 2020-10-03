Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.49 Million

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $29.16 million and $3.49 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0997 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $346.77 or 0.03284334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00048577 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000435 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

SERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 640,391,094 coins and its circulating supply is 292,545,474 coins. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official website is sero.cash

Buying and Selling Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

