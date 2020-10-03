sUSD (SUSD) Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last Week

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. sUSD has a total market cap of $22.66 million and $5.38 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, sUSD has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One sUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00009533 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptology.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get sUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00268144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.01524756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00167153 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 22,510,653 tokens. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for sUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for sUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.