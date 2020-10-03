Sushi Market Capitalization Tops $280.53 Million (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and approximately $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sushi token can currently be bought for approximately $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sushi has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00268144 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00038290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00087219 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.99 or 0.01524756 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000252 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00167153 BTC.

About Sushi

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. Sushi’s official website is sushiswap.org

Sushi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars.

