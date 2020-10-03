Swarm City Price Tops $0.0618 on Top Exchanges (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Swarm City token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000586 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Swarm City has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. Swarm City has a total market cap of $527,372.67 and $7,082.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm City Token Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a token. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official website is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm City

Swarm City can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm City using one of the exchanges listed above.

