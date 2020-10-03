SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. During the last week, SwftCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. SwftCoin has a market cap of $4.49 million and $3.13 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com . SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, HitBTC and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

