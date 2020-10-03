Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 31st total of 5,330,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of SWCH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 1,656,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,116. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.02 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.88. Switch has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $126.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Switch’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Young sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $368,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 575,600 shares of company stock worth $8,997,496 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Switch in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Switch during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Switch by 77.2% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SWCH. Barclays began coverage on Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Switch from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Switch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

