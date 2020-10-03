Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) Receives €101.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €105.54 ($124.16).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of SY1 traded up €0.60 ($0.71) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €119.35 ($140.41). 187,757 shares of the stock were exchanged. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a fifty-two week high of €73.48 ($86.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of €115.98 and a 200-day moving average of €101.45.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

