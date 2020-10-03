TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of TLTZY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,621. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.47. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $687.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.259 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. TELE2 AB/ADR’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

