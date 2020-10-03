TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of TLTZY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,621. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.47.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $687.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a $0.259 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. TELE2 AB/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About TELE2 AB/ADR

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

