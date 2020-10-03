The Force Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $10.74 Million (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.74 million and $1.10 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Hotbit. Over the last week, The Force Protocol has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005816 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000379 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,488,081 tokens. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Force Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

