TigerCash One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.97 Million (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One TigerCash token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TigerCash has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $295,827.89 and $1.97 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.01282818 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TigerCash Token Profile

TigerCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

