Titan Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $514.00 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Titan Coin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $514.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002049 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001455 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000548 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002657 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001113 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

TTN is a coin. It was first traded on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco . Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject . The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Novaexchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

