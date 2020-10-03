TOKPIE (TKP) Market Capitalization Achieves $192,767.00

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One TOKPIE token can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and token.store. TOKPIE has a total market capitalization of $192,767.00 and $169.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TOKPIE has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000039 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000089 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002402 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001406 BTC.

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC.

CRYPTOFOREX (CFX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

About TOKPIE

TOKPIE (CRYPTO:TKP) is a token. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 tokens. TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

TOKPIE Token Trading

TOKPIE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: token.store and VinDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

