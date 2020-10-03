Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the August 31st total of 7,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,085,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,683,038.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $480,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,617.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 552,458 shares of company stock valued at $23,762,492. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 7.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 55.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,074,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 384,830 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 59.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 30.2% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.79. 1,373,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,693,472. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.18 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 6.51%. Toll Brothers’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.92%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

