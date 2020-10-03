TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will announce sales of $698.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.20 million to $712.50 million. TopBuild posted sales of $682.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full-year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $646.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 17.34%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Shares of BLD traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.75. The company had a trading volume of 241,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,710. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.28. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $180.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In related news, CFO John S. Peterson sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $820,819.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,094 shares in the company, valued at $2,235,617.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 558,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,039,000 after buying an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in TopBuild by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 19.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 65,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

