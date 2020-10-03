TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $698.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) will announce sales of $698.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TopBuild’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $682.20 million to $712.50 million. TopBuild reported sales of $682.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TopBuild will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TopBuild.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.49. TopBuild had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $646.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

BLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BTIG Research upgraded TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $149.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price target on TopBuild from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

NYSE BLD traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.75. The company had a trading volume of 241,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,710. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $54.83 and a 52 week high of $180.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total transaction of $319,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,258.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Kuhns sold 310 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $42,807.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $56,616.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,234 shares of company stock worth $3,332,977 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 16.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in TopBuild by 75.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 22.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

