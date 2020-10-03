TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Short Interest Update

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,700 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE TAC traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. TransAlta has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $8.50.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $315.26 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.031 dividend. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransAlta by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781,238 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,445 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,776,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 797,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TransAlta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 620,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAC. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC cut TransAlta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.15.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

