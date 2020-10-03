Transcodium Market Capitalization Tops $256,867.88 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Transcodium has a market cap of $256,867.88 and $379,896.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, TOPBTC and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00267494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01508069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00166821 BTC.

About Transcodium

Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,340,976 tokens. The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com . Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Transcodium

Transcodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

