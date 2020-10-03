TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $194.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) will announce sales of $194.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.80 million and the highest is $198.69 million. TriMas posted sales of $236.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full year sales of $749.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.40 million to $759.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $785.23 million, with estimates ranging from $770.40 million to $800.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. TriMas’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in TriMas by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in TriMas by 889.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in TriMas in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.47. 139,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.07. TriMas has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $33.07.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

