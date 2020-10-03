TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Receives $5.17 Average PT from Analysts

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

TRUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of TrueCar stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.08. The company had a trading volume of 898,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. TrueCar has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market cap of $548.68 million, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.58.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $62.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,058.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 50,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

