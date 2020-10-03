TurtleNetwork (TN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $901,811.21

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $901,811.21 and $3,299.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00580528 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.26 or 0.01575867 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001724 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008538 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000588 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00022415 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Coin Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

