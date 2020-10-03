Ubex (UBEX) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Ubex token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and BitForex. Ubex has a market cap of $929,100.05 and approximately $384,825.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ubex

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,983,601,665 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,169,010,037 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex, YoBit, LBank and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

