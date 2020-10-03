Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) Price Reaches $0.0263 on Major Exchanges

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $271,673.80 and approximately $319.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 38.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.