UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 116,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.55. The stock has a market cap of $595.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. As a group, analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

