Uniswap One Day Trading Volume Tops $350.27 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Uniswap token can now be bought for approximately $3.74 or 0.00035423 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a market cap of $362.29 million and approximately $350.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded down 27.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,866,285 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni . The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

