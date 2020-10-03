United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and Exelon (OTCMKTS:EXC) Financial Review

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) and Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

United Utilities Group pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Exelon pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. United Utilities Group pays out 86.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Exelon pays out 47.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for United Utilities Group and Exelon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Utilities Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Exelon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

United Utilities Group has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exelon has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Utilities Group and Exelon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Utilities Group $2.38 billion 3.35 $135.79 million $1.62 14.44 Exelon $34.44 billion 1.02 $2.94 billion $3.22 11.16

Exelon has higher revenue and earnings than United Utilities Group. Exelon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Utilities Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Utilities Group and Exelon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Utilities Group N/A N/A N/A Exelon 7.94% 8.94% 2.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of United Utilities Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of Exelon shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Exelon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exelon beats United Utilities Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works. It serves 3 million households and 200,000 business customers. United Utilities Group PLC was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Warrington, the United Kingdom.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services. In addition, it is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas; and transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers. Further, the company offers support services, including legal, human resources, information technology, finance, supply management, engineering, customer operations, distribution and transmission planning, asset management, system operations, and power procurement services. It serves distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and financial institutions, as well as commercial, industrial, governmental, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

