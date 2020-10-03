Unitrade (TRADE) Achieves Market Cap of $21.01 Million

Unitrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Unitrade token can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00008166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Unitrade has traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unitrade has a market capitalization of $21.01 million and $1.79 million worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043933 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007160 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $559.87 or 0.05308697 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Unitrade

TRADE is a token. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,396,806 tokens.

Unitrade Token Trading

Unitrade can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

