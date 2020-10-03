Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unum Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapy products of immune system to cure cancer. The company’s program consists of ACTR087 rituximab, ACTR707 RITUXIMAB, ACTR087 SEA-BCMA which are in clinical stage. Unum Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Unum Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

Unum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.34. 389,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $99.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.43. Unum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $3.72.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). Unum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.78% and a negative net margin of 96.84%. The business had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 451,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $1,136,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 31.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 322.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Unum Therapeutics worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

