USDx stablecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million (USDX)

USDx stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, USDx stablecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One USDx stablecoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get USDx stablecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10,558.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.94 or 0.02073591 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00599878 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002259 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009484 BTC.

USDx stablecoin Profile

USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 tokens. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for USDx stablecoin is medium.com/dforcenet . The official website for USDx stablecoin is dforce.network

USDx stablecoin Token Trading

USDx stablecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDx stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDx stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDx stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.