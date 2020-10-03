Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USIO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Barrington Research began coverage on Usio in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut Usio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.81.

USIO traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.56. 62,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,763. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.43. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $1.92.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

