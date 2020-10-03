Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) Short Interest Down 11.8% in September

Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the August 31st total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vedanta by 90.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,618,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after buying an additional 1,720,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,941,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 20.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,620,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 273,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 667.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 701.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 225,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 197,683 shares in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vedanta stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 608,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,358. Vedanta has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.75.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

