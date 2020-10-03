Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and ProBit Exchange. Verasity has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $546,418.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00530377 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.04 or 0.01575966 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001717 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000579 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00022625 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,880,889,139 tokens. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

