Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VER. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.75 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vereit from $5.80 to $6.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Vereit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vereit in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other Vereit news, CEO Glenn J. Rufrano acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,279,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,757,665.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Vereit during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,349 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 250,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 429,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vereit by 497.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,268,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VER traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.94. 9,609,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,944,465. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.02. Vereit has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $278.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.29 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. Vereit’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Vereit’s payout ratio is presently 44.93%.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

