Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VET. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

TSE VET traded up C$0.17 on Friday, reaching C$3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,397,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,514. The firm has a market cap of $500.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.66. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.20 and a 52 week high of C$21.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.46.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.84) by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$193.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$208.41 million. Analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

