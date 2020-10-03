VIDY Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One VIDY token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global, Hotbit, Gate.io and MXC. VIDY has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and $323,875.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VIDY has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020434 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00043884 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $561.14 or 0.05314637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00057876 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00033661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VIDY Profile

VIDY (VIDY) is a token. Its launch date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437,935,682 tokens. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIDY is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIDY Token Trading

VIDY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC, Bithumb Global, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

