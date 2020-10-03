Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives $47.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtusa during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Virtusa by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Virtusa by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.25. 321,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,433. Virtusa has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Virtusa had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $301.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Virtusa will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

