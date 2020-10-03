Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Short Interest Up 12.4% in September

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the August 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 398,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

WOR stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,083. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $19.28 and a 1 year high of $44.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,136.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WOR. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth $6,174,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,502,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,525,000 after buying an additional 117,794 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 125,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after buying an additional 102,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,639,000. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

