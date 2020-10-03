Wrapped NXM Hits One Day Volume of $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Wrapped NXM has a total market cap of $38.25 million and $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped NXM token can currently be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00264179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00089966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.69 or 0.01526625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000267 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00171274 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

