XRP 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.28 Billion (XRP)

XRP (CURRENCY:XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last week, XRP has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb, Koineks, Kuna and Ovis. XRP has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and $1.28 billion worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00267494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00038493 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00087632 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.09 or 0.01508069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00166821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009615 BTC.

About XRP

XRP’s launch date was February 2nd, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,990,873,095 coins and its circulating supply is 45,162,407,484 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com . XRP’s official Twitter account is @Ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XRP is /r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XRP’s official website is ripple.com/xrp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ledger and ConsensusThe Ripple protocol is, at its core, a shared public database. This database includes a ledger, which serves to track accounts and the balances associated with them. The ledger is a distributed database — a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions in the Ripple protocol. It is continually and automatically updated by the Ripple Transaction Protocol (RTXP) so that an identical ledger exists on thousands of servers around the world. At any time, anybody can review the ledger and see a record of all activity on the Ripple protocol. When changes are made to the ledger, computers connected to the Ripple protocol will mutually agree to the changes via a process called consensus. The Ripple protocol reaches consensus globally within seconds of a change being made. The consensus finding process is the engineering breakthrough that allows for fast, secure, and decentralized transaction settlement on the Ripple protocol. The World’s First Distributed ExchangeNo one owns or controls the Ripple protocol. It runs on computers around the world, all working together to continually maintain a perfect, shared record of accounts, balances, and transactions. Distributed networks offer many efficiencies over centralized networks. Because the network is “self-clearing”, it eliminates the need for a centralized network operator (and gets rid of the associated layer of fees). Because there is no single point of failure, distributed networks are more reliable. They also tend to be more secure, due to their open source nature.”

XRP Coin Trading

XRP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, FCoin, Coinhub, Gate.io, Indodax, BTC Markets, Coinsuper, Kraken, Bitbank, Poloniex, Exrates, Braziliex, DragonEX, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Cryptohub, ABCC, CoinEgg, BtcTurk, Bitstamp (Ripple Gateway), CEX.IO, WazirX, GOPAX, Upbit, Coindeal, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bitsane, BTC Trade UA, Bitstamp, Koinex, DigiFinex, Bitlish, Bitfinex, C2CX, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, Liquid, Binance, BitBay, Kuna, Zebpay, Gatehub, Independent Reserve, Ripple China, LakeBTC, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, MBAex, Tripe Dice Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Vebitcoin, Coinsquare, Fatbtc, Coinone, Huobi, Koineks, Bittrex, BCEX, Stellarport, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Covesting, Bitinka, BX Thailand, Exmo, B2BX, CoinFalcon, Korbit, RippleFox, Ovis, OKEx, Bits Blockchain, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Cryptomate, BitMarket and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XRP using one of the exchanges listed above.

