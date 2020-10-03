YEE Achieves Market Cap of $2.14 Million (YEE)

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last week, YEE has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. One YEE token can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, FCoin, CoinTiger and DEx.top. YEE has a total market cap of $2.14 million and $191,466.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YEE

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a token. It launched on January 9th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 tokens. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . YEE’s official website is www.yeefoundation.com

Buying and Selling YEE

YEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, FCoin, CoinTiger, Huobi, DigiFinex, ABCC and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

