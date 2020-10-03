Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Up 12.7% in September

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, a growth of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 981,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Yext stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.65. The company had a trading volume of 916,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,379. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.59. Yext has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $88.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yext will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $75,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,734 shares in the company, valued at $356,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Brian Distelburger sold 16,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.57, for a total value of $254,491.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,465,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,955,032.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 473,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,947,357 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth $277,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Yext by 252.6% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 62,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after purchasing an additional 64,893 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $1,533,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners started coverage on Yext in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Yext in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair began coverage on Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

