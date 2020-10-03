YGGDRASH (YEED) Hits One Day Volume of $32,779.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $571,943.46 and approximately $32,779.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

