Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report sales of $190.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $186.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $193.49 million. Addus Homecare reported sales of $169.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year sales of $762.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $768.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $816.04 million, with estimates ranging from $804.03 million to $830.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Addus Homecare.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. Addus Homecare had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $184.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.85 million.

ADUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Addus Homecare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Addus Homecare in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 4,693 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $438,889.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,226,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,590 shares of company stock worth $48,266,516 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Addus Homecare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 485.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 203,218 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 91.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,641 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 44.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 81,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,125 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Addus Homecare stock traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.05. 79,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.51. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

