Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report $700,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $950,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $440,000.00. Gevo posted sales of $6.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 88.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year sales of $6.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 million to $6.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 43.46% and a negative net margin of 172.53%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GEVO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

GEVO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 5,694,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,012,222. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $3.18.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

